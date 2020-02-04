Woodbury County officials discusses plan to fill Jeremy Taylor’s vacant seat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor, Pat Gill, County Treasurer, and Attorney gathered on Monday at the Woodbury County Courthouse to discuss their course of action to fill the empty seat left by former Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

The trio announced a special election will be held April 14.

Each party will have to hold a special convention to nominate someone to be on the ballot. Others can enter the race by gaining 250 signatures on a petition.

Auditor Gill said whoever is selected to fill the seat needs to be a registered voter in District 2 by the time they are sworn into office. This is to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We understand that there’s an expense associated with that, but with nearly three years left on that term we just felt that that was the best way to handle the situation,” said Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

The seat was left vacant after Jeremy Taylor resigned from the position last week.

Taylor’s resignation came shortly after his voter registration was canceled by Woodbury County Auditor Gill.

Those hoping to get on the ballot by petition will have until March 20 to submit their 250 signatures.