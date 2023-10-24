SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discussed Navigator CO2 Ventures’ canceling its pipeline project.

Last week, the company Navigator CO2 Ventures announced they were canceling the proposed 1,300-mile pipeline. It would have gone through 5 states, including all 3 Siouxland states.

The company cited the “unpredictable nature of the regulatory and government processes involved, particularly in South Dakota and Iowa” as the reason why the project was canceled.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung read a public statement in regard to Navigator’s CO2 pipeline.

“Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has canceled their 13 hundred miles hazardous liquid CO2 pipeline. This is great news for our landowners who were most concerned about eminent domain being used against them improperly. Especially those along the proposed route near Lawton and Sergeant Bluff. These are private projects that almost everyone except the Iowa governor’s office seems to realize are not real public utilities,” Ung said, “We applaud the legal processes and citizen engagement that brought about this resolution.”

Meanwhile, an official with Navigator says CO2 infrastructure still has a future in the Midwest.

“So this was, this was and will continue to be a topic of conversation. I think that this infrastructure will be developed at some point down the road. It’s just, it’s, it’s just too important not to,” Elizabeth Burns-Thompson of Navigator said.

Burns-Thompson states that the marketplace is driving the reduction in carbon emissions, and products are also being made from CO2.