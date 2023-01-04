SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County officials are moving closer to finding a new supervisor, but there’s still much to be decided.

Outgoing County Supervisor Rocky De Witt submitted a resignation letter earlier in the week. De Witt was elected to the Iowa Senate in November. A temporary committee was formed, and those members unanimously voted to fill the vacant County Supervisor position by appointment, not special election.

Committee Chairperson James Loomis said a special election could cost roughly $40,000, but Loomis said there are also other benefits to selecting the next supervisor by appointment rather than election.

“It’s a pretty significant cost in my mind. It’s something that I had brought up, but I also believe that the appointment process will allow sufficient candidates to come through, that they can bring their supporters, their positions to be heard,” said Loomis.

A special election could still happen if citizens file a petition, and that petition receives a sufficient number of signatures. County officials plan to meet again on January 10 to discuss the process of appointment.