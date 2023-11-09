SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County officials are wrapping up this week’s municipal election with an audit of Tuesday’s results.

A post-election audit was held for precinct 22 which covers the area of Morningside University area and the Spaulding Elementary area.

Each year the secretary of state’s office selects one random precinct to verify election tabulators accurately reported the results for the governor and public measure contests.

This year’s post-election audit centered on precinct 22 which covers the area of Morningside University and the Spaulding Elementary area with no changes made to the ballot totals.

“It’s always a good opportunity to do this because, appreciate the fact that when things come out right it increases the integrity of the elections and credibility of what our machines record on election day,” Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said.

Gill also added that he is happy with the voter turnout of 15 percent even though most of the races were local and had no statewide or nationwide implications.