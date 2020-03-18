Woodbury County offices makes precautionary changes due to coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County offices have made precautionary changes due to coronavirus concerns.

The offices are requiring an appointment to conduct business until further notice.

Woodbury County will continue essential services including public safety. The Sherrif’s and Treasurer’s Office will also continue serves as normal, with extra protocols in place.

The Treasurer’s Office will limit the number of customers to 10 at a time in the office. They’re also highly recommending utilizing its website.

You may contact each county department at their office numbers listed on the Woodbury County website with a few exception including:

For recording call 712-279-6528

For marriage, death, and/or birth certificates call 712-279-6626

For real estate documents call 712-279-6603

For city assessor call 712-279-6560

For camping reservations or questions, call the Woodbury County Conservation office at 712-258-0838 or visit their website.

The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will also be closed to the public during this time, however, the trails and Nature Playscape will remain open.

The Clerk of Courts and Court Services will remain open and to continue normal services. The clerk’s office is located inside of Woodbury County Courthouse. You may call them at 712-279-6494.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is urging everyone to follow the Siouxland District Health Department’s recommendations to practice social distancing and other practices, such as

Washing your hands frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze in your sleeve

Stay home if you are feeling ill

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

