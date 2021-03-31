Woodbury County officers seek pay raise as contract negotiations begin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Contract negotiations are underway between the Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies, detention officers, and the county.

Civilian officers opened negotiations by asking for a four to six percent increase, depending on position. The county countered with an overall increase of one percent.

“There’s no doubt about it, the work that they do it’s not easy work, so we need to do what we can to compensate them in a way that’s fair to them and to the citizens of Woodbury County,” said Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

Iowa’s collective bargaining law only allows for wage to be negotiated.