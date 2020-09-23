Woodbury County man and woman each win $30,000 in lottery scratch games

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Woodbury County man and woman each won $30,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch tickets.

Elishia Reese, of Sloan, purchased a “Win Big” scratch ticket at Boji Junction in Milford. She claimed her prize at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Todd Gerritson, of Moville, purchased his ticket at Murphy USA in Sioux City, winning the 61st top prize in the “Bonus Crossword” scratch game. He also claimed his prize at the Storm Lake location.

“Bonus Crossword” is a $3 scratch game and “Win Big” is a $30 scratch.

