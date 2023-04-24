SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who broke into the Sloan Golf Course last Friday.

The burglary happen early Friday morning and the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras walking through the clubhouse damaging property. According to course officials no one was inside at the time of the burglary.

The course was closed over the weekend but was back open Monday with credit card purchases only. Woodbury County deputies tell KCAU 9 an active investigation is still underway.