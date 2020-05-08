Woodbury County law enforcement works together to limit the number of new inmates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As COVID-19 numbers are on rise in Woodbury County, officers inside the Woodbury County Jail are continuing to limit the number of visitors and inmates coming into their facility.

“Iowa is opening up. Woodbury County Jail is not. And we are batting down the hatches because right now the tri-state area is getting hammered,” said Chief Deputy Tony Wingert, with the Woodbury County Jail.

With over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County alone, County Wingert said it’s important keep the virus out of the jail.

“Not having to move inmates around and not having to introduce people from the outdoor world to the inmates and that has been successful so far,” said Wingert.

Its been a joint effort by local law enforcement to help prevent a growing number of new inmates coming in during this pandemic.

“Sioux City Police Department, they have been curtailed. They have been writing a lot more citations. The people that come to jail now defiantly need to be in jail,” said Wingert.

“People are still getting charged, but we’re giving out a summon to appear in court rather than taking them to the jail and appear in front of a judge. People are still getting taken to jail if they pose a risk to the community or if we can’t validate an identity or a valid address for them,” Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police said.

McClure said the pandemic has led to less crime during the month of April.

“Not as many businesses open and people are not out and about as much, so with that we’re seeing less crime in certain areas like burglaries and shoplifting,” said McClure.

Law enforcement officers say they are doing their best to keep the public safe while trying to stop the spread of the illness.

“The more people we can keep out of the jail that’s what were working on,” Wingert.

Wingert said the jail does have plans in place if there were to be a COVId-19 outbreak.