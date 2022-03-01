SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority is planning out the future of the new law enforcement center, though there is no plan that these changes will be made any time soon.

This is all part of the authority’s pre-planning if a phase two expansion to the center were to happen.

The chairman of the law enforcement authority said these are not additions and expenses that would impact the current Woodbury County Jail build.

“We’re looking at potential needs for the county down the road,” said Ron Wieck. “The process that we’re working on right now is as I said, future thinking. We’re not looking at something being built tomorrow. We’re not looking at funding. We’re just looking at what additions to the site, not to this building, but additions to the site could be done in the future.”

Wieck said an example of a future addition is a juvenile detention and juvenile court area.