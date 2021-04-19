Woodbury County K-9 Unit earns certification and awards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 teams attended canine trials last month and came home with some awards.

Photo Courtesy of Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Sands gets award, Photo Courtesy of Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Seven K-9 teams attended the United States Police Canine Associated Narcotics (USPCA) Trials in Fort Madison on March 29 and 30. The seven teams received their USPCA Narcotics Certification during these trials.

Sergeant Troy Tadlock with K-9 Diesel, Deputy Darin Fay with K-9 Dozer, and Deputy Eric Fay with K-9 Garzo took first place honors in the overall team competition.

Deputy Eric Fay with K-9 Garzo finished third place in the individual competition.

The other team consisted of Sergeant Nate Sands with K-9 Loki, Deputy Michael Lenz with K-9 Kilo, and Deputy Michael Simoni with K-9 Kia.

“Our K-9 units put in countless hours to ensure we have the best unit in the Region. The service they provide is immeasurable when it comes to the safety of our Deputies, safety of our citizens, and the ability to keep dangerous drugs off our streets and out of our communities,” said Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

Sergeant Sands and K-9 Rico were awarded the “2020 Case of the 2nd Quarter” award for seizing 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop last year.