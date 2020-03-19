Woodbury County jail workers using new procedures to keep COVID-19 from spreading

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Workers at the Woodbury County Jail are employing new procedures to keep COVID-19 from spreading among prisoners and staff.

The virus requires a new level of attention whenever a new prisoner arrives.

“Every new arrest that comes in, there’s a questionnaire they’re answering and then their temperature is getting taken. If they do have a fever or if they answer yes to certain questions, then we have a couple of cells designated. That’s where they’re going to stay until we can clear them,” said Chief Deputy Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

For now, only inmate family members are being allowed in the law enforcement center for video conferencing with loved ones.

Public activity is currently suspended at the jail.