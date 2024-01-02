SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say a lot of progress is being made on the new Woodbury County jail.

The Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority Commissioner Dan Moore said it’s not been good that there have been some setbacks. He also said they’re dealing with those setbacks, case by case. The authority is continuing to monitor and keep track of everything happening in the project.

“I can’t measure it for you in terms of percentage, but we’re making a lot of progress,” Moore said. “We still have yet to determine what the final completion date will be, so that remains to be seen, but we’re making progress. Today’s meeting was brief, we had some claims to pay to the attorneys and to the construction company that we’re falling due and we wanted to get those paid timely.”

The anticipated opening date is still somewhere around April 9, but Moore does hope that it will be sooner than that.