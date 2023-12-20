SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are still no updates on when Woodbury County’s new jail and Law Enforcement Center (LEC) will be completed.

Hausmann Construction, the company building the new jail, has previously said the center should be able to start housing inmates on April 9, 2024. That’s seven months later than originally expected.

The waiting game is clearly growing old for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. The county is funding the project, but has next to no control. Since the project is a shared county-city effort, control falls in the hands of the LEC authority, as required by Iowa law.

It’s a process Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung said hasn’t worked as well as intended following lengthy delays in the project.

“It is a frustration of the board, just because we want to do the most that we can,” Ung said. “We created not only the LEC authority, but the very project itself. And to allow it to happen, we had to give up a lot of authority… it’s built for one off administration of simpler things, I think,”

Ung said the board hopes to present an updated report concerning progress at the jail site during their next meeting.