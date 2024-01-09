SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After months of negative numbers concerning the now long-delayed Woodbury County jail project, county supervisors Tuesday approved a proposal that provides some positive financial news concerning the jail.

Thousands of dollars previously allocated for building services at the jail will instead be used to help fill a projected shortfall in the fiscal 2025 budget. Through December, only about 16,000 of the jail’s more than $1 million building services budget was allocated.

On a 4-0 vote, supervisors approved transferring $900,000 from cash reserves to the general basic fund. The move closes that 2025 budget shortfall to about $94,000, according to Finance/Budget Director Dennis Butler.

“So we budgeted based on the initial opening dates,” Chairman Matthew Ung said, “and we’re in the reality right now where it’s not open, so we’ve been taxing for all these positions in building services, custodian positions which are not being filled because there is no law enforcement center to clean.”

The jail project is now projected to be complete by April 9.

The supervisors are working to fill a nearly $4 million fiscal 2025 budget shortfall. Following Tuesday’s vote, Ung is hopeful the county will maintain a flat tax levy next fiscal year.

“Those are dollars that the tax payer deserves to see reflected and used instead of taxing property again for the same thing,” Ung said. “Obviously we’re going to be budgeting for a full year of federal revenues from the law enforcement center opening, certainly by July 1st which is the start of the fiscal year.”

County supervisors hold their next meeting Jan. 16.