Woodbury County Jail project delayed due to spike in material costs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 is affecting many people in many ways. Now, it’s putting the clamps on the construction of a new Woodbury County Jail.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt said a nationwide shortage of project supplies, like steel, timber, and copper is causing the cost of the project to skyrocket. De Witt said if bids for the project were to be let today, the cost would jump by millions of dollars.

De Witt said demand is high for project supplies.

“Yes there are other jails under construction. As far as the commodity prices go there are other hospitals and schools being built so we’re in competition for all the commodities that are sitting out there on the shelf. We’re just trying to do what we can to speculate the best time to speculate this bids and do the best we can at the best price we can,” said Woodbury Supervisors chairman Rocky DeWitt.

De Witt said the supply shortages are directly relayed to the pandemic. The groundwork that was projected to start this spring is being pushed back to fall at the earliest.

Last year, voters approved a bond measure to pay for the new jail. The current facility is overcrowded and does not meet the state guidelines.