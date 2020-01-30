Woodbury County Jail officials give update on new law enforcement center project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A major undertaking for the Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office is the new Law Enforcement Center.

The Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority updating the public on the massive project in a news conference in the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office.

There’s more support Wednesday night for construction of a new Woodbury County Jail and Law Enforcement Center.

The members of the authority said keeping the public informed is key to help the $50 million Law Enforcement Center move forward.

“We’ve had a number of meetings in towns outside of Sioux City in the county. If there are a group of Woodbury County residents that would like to get together and talk and ask questions and get more information. The three of us, on this authority, are there to do that. All they need to do is make contact with us,” said Ron Wieck, Law Enforcement Center Authority.

According to a review of the housing history at the current jail, as many as 590 beds will likely be needed over the next 20 years.

The study by Weber & Associates released Wednesday by the Woodbury County Jail Authority reviewed custody history and growth percentage at the 30-plus-year-old jail in downtown Sioux City.

The jail opened in 1987 with a 108 bed and twice has been expanded but continues to be at capacity.

“From 1987 to ’90-91 they were out of room already. We’re not planning that way this time. We’re putting this together the way it should be put together. We’ll have a facility that will be there and serve the people for decades to come,” said Wieck.

City officials say they expect voters to decide on a bond referendum to fund the new jail in March.