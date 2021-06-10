Woodbury County jail construction starts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Here in Woodbury County, after nearly 5 years of planning work is underway on the construction of a new county jail and law enforcement center.

Lieber construction has started ground work at the future jail site on 28th street near the lake forest mobile home park.

Lieber is being paid more than 600-thousand dollars for the work, a total below the original estimate for the project.

The new enforcement center will eventually house nearly 450 inmates and be home to the Woodbury County Sheriffs Department, four court rooms and office space.

Law enforcement authority chairman Ron Wieck says safety is a focus with the new facility.

“What it will do for the community, number one it will take the responsibility from the tax payers of Woodbury county, the safety of the officers that work in that facility everyday, this facility is highly designed for that purpose.”

A construction contract for the project has not been awarded.

The building process is expected to take two years.



