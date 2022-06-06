SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A massive joint City and County project is moving along as developers had hoped.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Sioux City council members received an update on the progress of the new law enforcement center and jail which is now under construction.

Members of the Woodbury County LEC Authority updated city leaders at the regular council meeting.

Progress remains close to on schedule according to Authority chairman Ron Wieck.

Weather conditions in the spring allowed for work at the facility being built near the Lake Forest Mobile Home Park on 28th Street.

Wieck said road construction in the area is still several months from being complete and that above-ground work should become visible within the coming days.

“A lot of the exterior panels on the building and some of the interior walls in the building have been pre-cast at Gage Brothers in Sioux Falls and the jail cells, the actual cells themselves have been built in Georgia just north of Atlanta. ANd so those cells will be arriving here in Sioux City in the near future,” said Wieck.

Officials said that the project is expected to be completed by June of 2023.