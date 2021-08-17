Woodbury County inmate dies following suicide attempt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An inmate at the Woodbury County Jail died days after attempting suicide.

According to the release, Correctional Officers were alerted to a suicide attempt inside the Woodbury County Jail on Thursday at approximately 4:38 p.m. After performing CPR, EMS transported the inmate, Andrew L. Espinoza, 30, of Sioux City, to Mercy One Hospital. Espinoza was being held on multiple felony charges in connection to a 2019 burglary.

Espinoza succumbed to his injuries at Mercy One on Monday.

Investigation is being handled by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as requested by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.