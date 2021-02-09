Woodbury County health officials preparing for vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland District Health will be holding their first public vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

1,000 doses of the first round of the vaccine will be given to Tier 1 individuals, such as people over the age of 65, EMS workers, early elementary educators, by appointment.

Up until now, Siouxland District Health has had a more targeted approach to vaccine rollout.

“We’ve been pretty focused on getting through the healthcare professionals originally, which we had a goal of by the end of January for the first doses, so those have been done here at Siouxland District Health Department, but now with the partners, we have enough doses we’re going to move into the Tyson Event Center,” said Kevin Grieme, with Siouxland District Health.

Those with appointments on Wednesday are asked to show up at their scheduled times and have a photo ID ready to show their eligibility.

“We’re hoping it goes smoothly efficiently, quickly. Our goal is to make adjustments if we find people standing outside, but once again that would depend upon, we’ve scheduled them out, so people don’t show up early,” said Grieme.