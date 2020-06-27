Woodbury County Fairgrounds to host 4-H and FFA expo

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU)-This week the Woodbury County Fair board announced the fair has been postponed until 2021.

However, the Woodbury County 4-H and FFA expo will take place at the Woodbury county fairgrounds as originally scheduled. The event will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. Only family members of the students will be allowed entry.

The Iowa State University Extension office is expecting $20,000 worth of costs to put on the expo event. The goal is to raise $10,000 in donations from the community. Click here for the link to make a donation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories