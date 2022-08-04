MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Fair will be debuting its first rendition of a livestock show designed for kids with special needs.

According to a press release from the Woodbury County Fair, the first annual Barn Buddies show will premiere on Saturday.

The release stated that participants will begin the tour after they’ve gathered at the fair office at 12 p.m. The tour will include seeing the barns where they will be able to meet their mentors and afterward, they will be able to see the show ring at 1:30 p.m.

The participants will show either a bucket calf, bottle lamb, or a bottle goat in the show ring. They will be paired with an older mentor that will help them throughout the show. Mentors will teach the participants about the animal and how they will showcase the animal during the show, according to the release.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt, ribbon, ice cream, and “premium money.”

The event is sponsored by CFE in Marcus Iowa, Mark and Melissa Nelson of Moville, and the Woodbury County Fair Association.