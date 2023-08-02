MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, the gates of the Woodbury County Fair swung open, welcoming guests to this year’s event. Hundreds of Siouxlanders were on the Fairgrounds by the afternoon.

Fairground officials are expecting roughly 100,000 attendees over the next 5 days, all excited to experience what this year’s County Fair has to offer.

“Come for the fun, stay for the fair,” said Rylee Vohs and Kinlee Colvert, two Woodbury County Fair helpers.

From fun rides to great food, everybody attends the Woodbury County Fair for one reason or another.

“There’s great animal shows every day, Wednesdays the horse showing, Thursday’s sheep and swine, and Fridays the beef show,” said Shawna Fedderson with the Old Town Committee, “There’s also goats, and rabbits, and poultry. I mean there’s just all kinds of animals.”

Fair officials are holding an ew event called Cow Pie Bingo to raise money to fix up the county fairgrounds.

“There’s gonna be a bingo board on the ground and we’re gonna turn the animal loose and then we hope it doesn’t take too long to go, that’s gonna be kinda unknown,” said Fedderson, “But they’ll go find a square and you know, go to the bathroom and somebody wins $500. Should be fun.”

Another major event for the County Fair is the 4-H exhibits, where students from around Woodbury County show off a variety of farm-related projects that they worked on. In 2023, the Arlington Future Farmers are celebrating 100 years. The oldest 4-H club in the county.

“It’s pretty amazing when you look back through the history to know something has sustained a hundred years, and that means kids joining 4-H from fourth to 12th grade staying in it till they graduate and keep rebuilding,” said the leader of the Arlington Future Farmers Kerri Weaver, “It ebbs and flows, it doesn’t really ever stop, and to know that something is continued that tradition for a hundred years it’s amazing.”

“It’s very special because you think about all those years and to be a part of that one year that was the hundred, that’s just super cool, and we get to make it as big as we want,” member of the Arlington Future Farmers Sophie Fedderson said.

Arlington Future Farmers 4-H Club celebrated their hundred years with cake and ice cream on Wednesday while on the fairgrounds.

The Woodbury County Fair will be open through Sunday.