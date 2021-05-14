Woodbury County Fair preparations underway

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – For Mary Thompson, a trip to the fair is a family tradition she holds near and dear.

“I was involved in 4-H when I was a young girl,” Thompson said.

Now, she serves as the Woodbury County Fair Association Manager–turning that tradition into a job she loves.

“It’s just mainly, for me, seeing all the people coming through, and enjoying what they’re seeing at the fair,” Thompson said.

But after the pandemic forced the cancelation of last year’s fair, Thompson says she felt like she lost something precious to her.

“It was a disappointment. I just felt like that part of my summer just went missing,” Thompson said.

Now, with the 92nd Woodbury County Fair less than three months away, Thompson says she couldn’t wait to hit the ground running.

“We’re getting the fairgrounds ready and prepared, we got mowing going on–we’ve got cleaning days prepared,” Thompson said.

Unlike last year, which saw a limited number of events and activities at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds, Thompson says this year will look much different.

“We’re moving forward as if though we were having a full[y]-fledged fair without restrictions,” Thompson said.

Although the fair is considering some restrictions such as carry-out for certain food vendors, and one-way entrances and exits, Thompson says all scheduled events and fair favorites will take place as in years past.

“I’m just glad that this year, we’re planning to go ahead, and move forward,” Thompson said.

For more information about this year’s fair, visit their website here.