Woodbury County Fair kicks off Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From an ATV Rodeo to 4-H exhibits, the Woodbury County Fair is gearing up for the 2019 season. The fair officially kicks off Thursday, July 31 and lasts through Sunday, August 4. The fairgrounds are in Moville, 206 Fair Street.

Each night a different attraction will take over the Grandstand. Tuesday night the ATV Rodeo will kick off at 7 p.m. A few other Grandstand highlights include the Tuff Truck and Drags and Double Figure 8 racing on Wednesday, Barry Wright Rodeo will be taking over the stands on Thursday, and Friday the Barnes Bull Riding Challenge will kick off at 7 p.m.

Fair board member Bob Rounds stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share the details.

Be sure to check out KCAU9’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson out at the Woodbury County Fair on Thursday. He will be hosting Guest Weather.