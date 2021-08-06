Woodbury County Fair in full swing for 2021

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Fair kicked off Friday and is in full force this year.

On the third day, a hypnotist was there to entertain and of course, ridges for fair goers to enjoy. Vendors were selling mini donuts, burgers, pizza. Small shops were on display, showcasing what won in the year’s competitions while a winner herself made an appearance.

“It has been such an amazing experience, even though I’m so busy and tired I wouldn’t trade it for anything, I love being able to talk with every one and have little girls look up to you,” said first princess Elle Ploeger.

Many said they were excited to have these festivities back after a year away. Some said they chose to come every day of the week to make up for missing time.

“I’ve been here all week. we went to the carnival, the carnival is pretty fun, we went to the rodeo, the rodeo was super cool, Old Town was fun, you know I’ve been playing video games all day so this is a blessing to be out here,” said a few Siouxland fairgoers.

Admission fees vary with age. The fair is five days and will run until August 8.