UPDATE: Landline 911 in Woodbury County restored but with delay

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The landline 911 service in Woddodbury County has been restored.

County officials told KCAU 9 that while landline 911 calls are working, the will be a noticeable delay.

They ask for callers to use the non-emergency line at 712-279-6960 or to call using a cell phone in case of an emergency.

PREVIOUS: Woodbury County is having a county-wide wireline 911 outage.

According to officials, people can still call 911 on a cell phone because wireless still works.

CenturyLink is reportedly investigating the landline outage.

This is a breaking news story, KCAU 9 will provide more information as we get it.