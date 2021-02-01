Woodbury County enters next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, open appointments for eligible people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department announced that Woodbury County is beginning Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution Monday.

Moving into the new phase expands the groups that are eligible for an appointment to receive the vaccine and includes:

• Individuals that are 65 years of age or older

• First responders including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers

• PK-12 school staff

• Early childhood education staff

• Childcare workers

• Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of the vaccine also remain eligible

The Siouxland District Health Department said there will be vaccination clinics in partnership with the local medical community. Some closed clinics will target groups at specific worksites and public clinics located at the Tyson Events Center. All clinics are by appointment only, and registration for the appointments is through an online system.

Public clinics are currently scheduled for February 10 and February 12. The link for scheduling an appointment is on the SDHD website and can be accessed by clicking here. Appointments are only open to the above-listed groups. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.

Residents are currently asked to not call Siouxland District Health to get on a list to be vaccinated. Physician offices will reach out to their patients meeting the age 65 or older eligibility, and will include who to contact if assistance is needed to make the online appointment.

Even as the county moves to the next phase of vaccine distribution, health officials say that there is not enough to vaccinate all the eligible candidates immediately.

Health officials expect that the appointments will fill up quickly. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they work through this process with the vaccine that the health district is allocated. The health department will receive additional vaccine each week, and more appointments will be made available for these clinics as vaccine becomes available.

Tentative public clinics are planned to be held on on February 17, February 24, and March 3 as long as vaccines available.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full coverage: Pfizer’s second dose is 21 days later, and Moderna’s is 28 days later. The health department says have been assured that additional vaccine to fulfill these second doses will be received. Individuals attending a vaccine clinic in Woodbury County will be scheduled for their second dose before they leave the clinic.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received but,

depending upon supplies provided, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities are available for anyone in the general public that has not been offered vaccine in the initial priority groups.

Until vaccine is widely available to all, it is critical that Iowans continue to practice the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

• Wear a mask or face covering

• Practice social distancing with those outside your household

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home if you feel sick or if you have been instructed to isolate or quarantine

Fro more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. Or you can more information about COVID-19 here.

For more on Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, click here.