Woodbury County Emergency Management receives personal protective equipment from Iowa Army National Guard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another part of the federal COVID-19 relief package is $16 billion provided for personal protective equipment or PPE.

In Woodbury County, emergency managers got some much-needed supplies on Sunday.

The 133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa Army National Guard stopped in Sioux City to drop off personal protective equipment such as surgical gowns and respirators to local emergency managers for those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

KCAU 9 spoke with Rebecca Socknat, with Woodbury County Emergency Management, about what this means for our responders.

“We want our folks to be protected. We want the medical folks to be protected. So they have procedures and protocols that still requires it even though our numbers of cases, right now, are pretty low. So we’re still trying to provide those as we get those resources in,” said Socknat.

They plan to make as many requests as it takes to ensure a steady supply for our area.