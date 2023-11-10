SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Emergency Management announced the hiring of their new assistant coordinator.

John Holmes will be the assistant coordinator, according to a press release. He has spent the last nine years at KMEG/FOX 44 in roles as Managing Editor and Assignment Editor. He also worked as an Assignment Editor in Philadelphia,

“John is going to be a great asset to our team,” said Mike Montino, Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator. “His previous work experience will help make our team stronger and will benefit the county in the event of an emergency.”

In his new role, Holmes will lead the public information sector; along with assisting with budgeting, writing plans, and program development, the release said

“This is an exciting opportunity,” said Holmes. “I am looking forward to working closely with the

Emergency Management team and with the citizens of Woodbury County.”

Holmes will also assume the role of Chairperson for the Joint Information Center (JIC), a role that Kim Wilson has held for the past nine years.