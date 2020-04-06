Woodbury County EMA, Siouxland District Health discourages people from social activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland health officials are asking people to stay home and continue practicing social distancing.

As more Iowans are becoming diagnosed with COVID-19, both Siouxland District Health and Woodbury County Emergency Management are asking people to continue to social distance and follow the recommendations of the federal government and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

At a press conference Monday, Reynolds encouraged people to stay at home as much as possible and to only go out when absolutely needed.

“We are in unprecedented times,” said Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator,

Rebecca Socknat. “The more each person does to follow the Governor’s declaration and recommendations, the more we can flatten the curve in the hopes to get back to our normal lives.”

With Reynolds’ proclamation that gatherings of more than 10 being prohibited through April 30, the two departments are discouraging people from attending social activities not in compliance with the proclamation. Drive-in activities and parades for schools, long-term care facilities, and birthdays are part of the event people are discouraged from attending.

“We recognize it is important for people’s mental and physical well being to be interact with others,” said Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Department Health Director. “However, these types of gatherings do not help to flatten the curve because of the large number of people taking part in each activity.”

