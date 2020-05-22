Woodbury County election office shares absentee ballot process

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County has two elections coming up in the next few weeks.

June 2 will be the primary election, and July 7 will be the special election for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

However, as the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a concern for many folks more and more people are turning to absentee voting.

“Asked people to vote from home for their own safety and the precinct officials as well,” said Steve Hofmeyer with the Woodbury County Election Department

About 60,000 people are registered to vote in Woodbury County. Those voters should have received an Absentee Request Form in the mail, giving them an opportunity to stay home and vote during this pandemic.

“A lot more absentee voting going on for the primary election a lot more than what we usually have happening because more people would just go to the polling place rather than go absentee,” said Hofmeyer.

So far, 15,000 people have requested an absentee ballot. Once completed and mailed in or dropped off at the dropbox at the courthouse, the counting process begins.

“She scans those in to record that the ballot has been received in our office. At that time, she groups them all together in these bags and we get a count on them,” Hofmeyer said.

The ballots are then placed in a secured room until the Monday before the election. The ballots then run through a high speed counter.

“We test them all on the DS200 machines. It’s very important that the machines are working accurately and are recording the votes as they are being recorded on the ballots,” said Hofmeyer.

But for those who requested an absentee ballot but did not fill it out, you still have an opportunity to get your vote counted.

“If we haven’t received it and scanned that barcode, it’s not going to show their ballot ever came back to our office. At that point we can tell them we have not received their ballot. We will void that absentee ballot at that time, and we will allow that person to vote at the polling place,” said Hofmeyer.