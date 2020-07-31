Woodbury County Deputy receives top award from the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that Deputy Dustin DeGroot is the recipient of the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau’s top Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluator’s award for Iowa’s Northwest Region.

Deputy DeGroot completed 28 other DRE’s to be given this honor in ceremonies that were held on Thursday in Des Moines.

He was originally hired in 2006 as a correctional officer in Woodbury County and was promoted to deputy in 2012.

Since then, he has enlisted in and completed rigorous educational training, both classroom and by conducting practical examinations, to certify as one of the elite members of Iowa’s DRE Team.

In 2019, Deputy DeGroot became a DRE instructor, when furthering his education by completing classes that were held in Des Moines and Phoenix. He now teaches his skills to other peace officers throughout Iowa.

He and his wife, Paige, have two children, Skyler and Adrianna, and live in Sioux City. DeGroot’s currently assigned patrol and works the midnight shift where he practices his expertise, protecting citizens from drunk/drugged drivers.

Latest Stories