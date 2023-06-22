SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City has reopened Leif Erikson Park with new measures in place.

One of those new measures in place is that a deputy from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will be at the pool during all swimming hours.

This measure is put in place after the pool had closed because of physical disturbances at the pool last Thursday. Woodbury County Sheriff’s Seputy Tony Wingert told KCAU 9 they want to be of service.

“So we’re just trying to provide a service that allows the citizens of Woodbury county to enjoy something and not have to worry about if they’re going to be in the middle of a fight every day at the pool,” Wingert said.

Another measure that was put in for the pool restricts children under 12 from swimming in the pool unless they are accompanied by a guardian who’s at least 16 years old or older.