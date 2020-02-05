Woodbury County Democrats react to 2020 Iowa Caucuses app issues

A lot of Iowans including people who volunteered at precinct sights, continue to wait and hope.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been over a day since caucusing began in Siouxland and across Iowa. So far, less than two-thirds of the vote totals have been released.

A lot of Iowans including people who volunteered at precinct sites, continue to wait and hope.

“I worry that the snafus this year are going to be used to put the final nail in the coffin for other states to say you know Iowa can’t do it they shouldn’t go first,” said Greg Guelcher, Vice-Chair of Woodbury County Democrats.

On Monday, many Woodbury County Democratic volunteers spent the night trying to get their precinct results into the hands of the right people.

“I went back to the central location where we were collecting all the paperwork and all the results. People were just sitting around the room with their phones on hold waiting for 45 minutes, an hour, and an hour and a half,” said Guelcher, helped ran Precinct 8.

“Obviously, everyone is hopeful that it happens quicker but sometimes you have to make a tough call and the tough call should be for accuracy, not speed,” said Steve Warnstadt, helped ran Precinct 6.

This was the first year the Iowa Democrats used an app to send results.

“Mine went very well. I honestly got kicked out of the app just a couple of times but it was because my phone fell asleep but other than that, once I entered my passcode back into it again. I was able to enter the numbers, hit submit, and I was done,” said Alex Watters, helped ran Precinct 25.

“After a 45-minute wait, we gave up. What has caused the most problems was the SNAFU with the app,” said Guelcher.

Siouxland Democrats said they’re hoping Iowa will get to keep its position as the “First in the Nation” to caucus.

“I think there is a lot at stake and I think as Iowans we need to ban together and understand how important it is to get this right and continue this process moving forward,” said Watters.

“If not for the Iowa Caucuses, what would we be famous for,” said Guelcher.