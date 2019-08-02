Woodbury County Democrats host ‘Corn Caucus’ at the fair

A unique display is up at the Woodbury County Fair this Week. The Woodbury County Democrats brought the Iowa State Fair’s Corn Caucus tradition to Siouxland, asking local voters to use corn kernel to pick their top three candidates.

While its not an official poll, the Corn Caucus tends to give a pretty good estimate.

“This represents more Northwest Iowa and when you have a cross section at the State Fair from everywhere, I believe it probably will have an impact,” Woodbury County Democrats Volunteer Jan Olson said.

The Corn Caucus will be at the Woodbury County Fair through Sunday; the Woodbury County Democrats will be posting the results on their Facebook page.