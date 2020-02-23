Woodbury County Democrats hold monthly meeting focused on widening the voter base

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Caucus may be over but our local Democrats are still hard at work.

On Saturday at the Sioux City Public Library, the Woodbury County Democrats had their monthly central committee meeting.

They discussed future plans for campaign outreach, whoever the nominee may be, regardless of who wins the nomination.

The focus of the meeting seemed to be widening their voter base.

“We are going to try to attract as many different people, as many different types of people that there are in Sioux City and Woodbury County and western Iowa. We think it’s really important to include everybody and have everybody’s voice be heard,” said Jeremy Dumkrieger, Woodbury County Democrats.

In addition to event planning, Woodbury County Democrats are also on the lookout for a new office.

