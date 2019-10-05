Woodbury County democrats discuss how to run for office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Caucused and election season is quickly approaching, and dozens of Woodbury County democrats gathered at the Sioux City Public Museum to learn how to run for office.

Iowa’s democratic leaders including Iowa State Senator Jackie Smith and Iowa State Representative Chris Hall answered questions from democratic community members on how to fundraise, campaign and door knock during the discussion.

Iowa State Representative Chris Hall said he hopes this event encourages local democrats to run for office.

“We want people who represent the community, who live here, who work here to also be the ones who are making the decisions for our community. Learning about these things and learning that it’s not a steep hill to climb is important,” said Hall.

Only registered democrats were able to attend the event.