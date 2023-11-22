SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Democrats released a statement Wednesday night about the guilty verdict that came down in the voter fraud case against Kim Taylor.

The party called for her husband, Jeremy Taylor, to step down from his position on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. They said in their statement that “election integrity is critical to the democratic process.”

Taylor was found guilty Tuesday of 26 counts of false information of voter fraud, 23 counts of fraudulent voting, and three counts of fraudulent registration. She faces a maximum of five years in prison for every count.

The verdict is for a voter fraud scheme that happened during the primary and general elections in 2020, where ballots from members of the Vietnamese community were filled out and submitted for them. Jeremy was named as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the case.

The Woodbury County Democrats also said in their statement that “the Taylors’ actions were a cynical bid to manipulate a vulnerable population in ways that benefited themselves. We need to make new citizens feel welcome, not cause them to undergo court testimony as part of the voting process.”

A sentencing date for Kim Taylor has not been scheduled yet.