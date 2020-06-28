Woodbury County COVID-19 weekly case counts continue downward trend, no deaths

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Sunday.

Health officials said the additional cases are from the 116 tests.

While new cases are added each day, the SDHD indicated that COVID-19 cases reported each week are showing a downward trend. This means the virus is still present and spreading, just in more manageable numbers.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 11:24 a.m. p.m. on June 28, there are a total of 3,136 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) says no new virus-related deaths have occurred in Woodbury County since Saturday, however SDHD indicated on Saturday they were working to verify a discrepancy between their records and the state’s regarding one death. Using the IDPH’s data, the death toll increased to 44 on Saturday. No update has been provided regarding the discrepancy.

SDHD mentions that 2,658 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus, keeping recoveries flat since Saturday.

No new data regarding hospitalizations was provided. Health officials state that they will update hospitalization numbers for the county on Monday.