Woodbury County COVID-19 deaths slowly rise, recoveries exceed 1,300

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths and 8 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County, Wednesday.

As of this writing, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 2,650 total positive virus cases in Woodbury County. That total includes 1,335 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 55 new recoveries were reported as tallied by the Siouxland District Health Department.

The Siouxland District Health Department, (SDHD) is reporting a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths. The three deaths reported Wednesday include a man and a woman between the ages of 41 and 60 and a man between the ages of 61 and 80.

SDHD also reports a countywide total of 202 coronavirus hospitalizations.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and include 128 patients who have been discharged.

SDHD announced last week that the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard will update in real-time and some data points won’t match between the health departments because they may be utilizing different sources.

The numbers SDHD releases in the morning reflect what was reported to them throughout the previous day.

Detailed demographic information and updated case numbers can be found on IDPH’s COVID-19 Case Counts Dashboard.