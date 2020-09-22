Woodbury County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU)– Woodbury County health officials say cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are significantly on the rise in recent weeks, pushing the county’s positivity rate to 15.1%.

Siouxlanders are feeling COVID-19 fatigue as restrictions and cancelations continue to disrupt daily lives. But, officials say complacency and going to work when you have symptoms can further that disruption by spreading the virus, addressing the rise in case numbers.

Deputy Director of Siouxland District Health Tyler Brock said the demand for testing is rising among college students and as a result of that testing, local authorities are confirming more cases.

“So I do think there’s some. Some of the demand is being driven by the young people right now. But, I’m telling you, we’ve seen cases in young people. We’ve seen a lot of cases in older and people and everywhere in-between, so it’s a fairly widespread virus in the community at this point,” Brock said.

Health officials are also stressing the importance of staying home if you have symptoms of any illness, and reminding residents that the virus is still in the community, even if many people have been worn out by the pandemic.

“You know, COVID fatigue is alive and well. We all feel it to a certain degree. And so, we really like to try to push through the complacency as much as possible. Again, emphasizing that distancing. You know, we can still do a lot of the things we like doing as long as we can keep some distance. And if we can do that, your risk to other people is a lot lower. You know the more we can prevent that, the more infections we can prevent we also prevent a lot of the disruptions,” Brock added.

Woodbury County today reported 58 new cases, with 32 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

