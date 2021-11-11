Woodbury County Courthouse celebrates Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County courthouse was closed on Veterans Day except for one event.

The Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs sponsored a Veterans Day observance. Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing gave speeches and the American Legion Post 697 performed a POW/MIA ceremony.

Loni Kuhlmann is the executive director of Woodbury County Veteran Affairs. She says events like these are important because ever since the pandemic, it has been harder for so many veterans to see each other again.

“To be able to become together again and just have that camaraderie, have people that you used to see each other day after day and just to share their experiences, sometimes a veteran just needs another veteran to have as their battle buddy, to be there with each other,” Kuhlmann said.

Kuhlman adds veterans should be appreciated year-round, not just on Veterans Day.

“Just to be able to hold a door open for somebody. when you see somebody who has a veterans cap, you know go up and thank them,” Kuhlmann said. “It’s appreciative to them because a lot of them didn’t have the homecoming that they deserved back in the day.”

Members from various Siouxland military groups attended the event and the courthouse will be open again tomorrow.