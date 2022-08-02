SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County’s wind ordinance is getting another look.

The county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved 4 to 0 to set three public hearings to review, discuss, and consider amending the setback requirements in the ordinance.

It comes after last week’s meeting where some property owners voiced concerns over the current ordinance that requires a 1,200 feet setback from a residence.

“Basically, when you re-open a zoning public hearing you can kind of do whatever you want as far as in that particular zoning subject. We could look at any part of that ordinance, whether or not we increase or decrease or make no changes at all,” said Keith Radig.

The public hearings will be at the county courthouse basement where the board meets weekly. The first one will take place next week.