SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are no wind turbines in Woodbury County, but that could change. The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing today to discuss a wind turbine ordinance. County supervisor Rocky De Witt says this ordinance could help the county prepare if energy companies desire to build wind turbines in the future.

“We just want to be ready for when that day comes,” De Witt said. “There is some interest in the northern tier of the county that the energy companies want to start using some of that property up there and we just need to be ahead of the curve as far as how the land is zoned and the ordinance on how the tax structure is situated.”

The tax would increase five percent each year until it reaches 30 percent. Director of Community Economic Development David Gleiser says this ordinance would change the tax classification for wind turbines, which would benefit the county.

“It would be substantially greater in the form of local property tax than it would be in the form of utility replacement tax, so that’s really what we’re trying to analyze here is what’s the better fiscal decision for Woodbury County,” Gleiser said.

Woodbury County residents may submit their written comments to the Woodbury County Community & Economic Development Department at 620 Douglas Street, 6th Floor, Sioux City, IA 51101, or email at dgleiser@woodburycountyiowa.gov.