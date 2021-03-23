Woodbury County considering jail project loan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A joint city-county project to build a new jail and law enforcement center is getting a financial boost.

Plagued by unexpected costs associated with the pandemic, the groundwork on the project is behind schedule. In some cases, material costs have doubled.



County supervisors have approved a contribution of up to $2 million to the Jail Authority.

The money will help pay for ground work needs to be done to make the project shovel ready.

“Still optimistic that we’re going to get this rolling and get this done. We have to have this jail and law enforcement center done because we are required by law to have a jail. We’re pretty much to the point that if we don’t get something done we are going to be in sad shape,” said Rocky De Witt, Supervisors Chairman.

With gas and diesel prices continually on the rise, Keith Radig said the board wanted to get a head start on laying the groundwork to minimize those costs.

“This way we got the project started and the groundwork ready so when it’s time to actually bid out the jail, the site is ready to go. So, there’s no delays in getting this built,” said Radig.

Funding for the ground work became a question after the jail authority decided to delay the bid process because of unexpectedly high material costs.