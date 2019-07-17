Woodbury County Conservation teaching about local water ecosystems

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — While may Siouxlanders hit the water to stay cool Tuesday, some folks went to Browns Lake for a chance to learn.

Woodbury County Conservation took people of all ages to the water’s edge to learn about local water ecosystems.

Folks also got to make their own miniature ecosystem at the event. Despite the heat, it was a hands-on way to learn about Siouxland’s outdoors.

“Recognize that there’s more than just playtime in the water, there’s life besides ourselves there are snails, there are teeny tiny little bugs all over the place,” said Sarah Lamers, a Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Naturalist.

For Siouxland adults, there will be an open house at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center this Thursday, July 18, with a mini craft beer tasting and door prizes starting at 4:30 p.m.