Woodbury County Conservation teaches about seasonal changes through hiking event

SMITHLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – As winter creeps closer, a Siouxland-based hike allowed outdoor enthusiasts to observe the natural change in the area.



The Woodbury County Conservation held a hike Saturday at the Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland to explore the various types of trees in the area and learn how the colors change with the season.

“I really enjoy meeting new people and teaching them some of the things that I already know and especially this time of year. It’s really, really beautiful, and the weather is really nice for being outside and walking,” said Woodbury County Conservation Member Kari Sandage.



Coming up on Tuesday, Woodbury County Conservation will be holding a Prarie Grass Harvest to help regrow native plants.