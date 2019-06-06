Woodbury County Conservation offering variety of summer camps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The warmer weather has many kids anxious to get outside, and the Woodbury County Conservation  Board has a great opportunity to do just that this summer.

There will be a two-day summer camp at the Little Sioux Park in June. That camp will be June 13 through 14 for nine- and 10-year-olds. Another camp will be held at Little Sioux Park on July 9 and 10 for 11- and 12-year-olds. 

During these camps, kids will have the chance to get some hands-on learning through outdoor explorations, hiking, and other activities. These two-day camps will be $40 to register for. 

Dawn Snyder, with Woodbury County Conservation Board, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share the details. 

For a full list of activities put on by Woodbury County Conservation, click here.

