Woodbury County Conservation offering variety of summer camps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The warmer weather has many kids anxious to get outside, and the Woodbury County Conservation Board has a great opportunity to do just that this summer.

There will be a two-day summer camp at the Little Sioux Park in June. That camp will be June 13 through 14 for nine- and 10-year-olds. Another camp will be held at Little Sioux Park on July 9 and 10 for 11- and 12-year-olds.

During these camps, kids will have the chance to get some hands-on learning through outdoor explorations, hiking, and other activities. These two-day camps will be $40 to register for.

